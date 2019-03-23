|
Mr. Joe Mueller, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away unexpectedly with family by his side at age 87. Born in Schoenigen, Germany in 1932 to a loving family of seven, dad began his journey into woodworking at 14, becoming a master and artist of the trade. Immigrating to Canada in 1951 to seek a better life, he first worked for himself and then for several cabinetry companies before working for the Lakehead Board of Education for 28 years. He retired in 1994. Dad's retirement was a continuation of his woodworking, filling the city with his artistry and beautifying his iconic home on Marks and Arthur Street. Vacations with wonderful friends and spending time with family rounded off this life well lived. Survived by the love of his life Marion, his two sons Kurt (Terry) and Jason, lovely granddaughters Taylor, Gabriella, Ava and Emma, sisters-in-law Joyce Fossum and Kaija Mueller, very special friends David, Karen, Jordan and Brady Vigliarolo and of course his furry friend Jersey. Online condolences
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date, when it's warm, when dad would have liked it. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to TBRHSC would be appreciated by the family.
