

(GRAVELLE)

Nov. 13, 1968

- Nov. 3, 2020



Stand down

brave soldier,

your duty is done





It is with heavy hearts that the family of Joel Gosselin, announce his unexpected passing at TBHRSC on November 3, 2020.We would like to send our most sincere thank you's to Dr Brown, his two nurses Charles and Evan, respiratory team of Shawn & Joel. The great care and empathy did not go unnoticed by those who were with Joel over the course of his last three days.Joel was predeceased by his mother Marie, his sister Darlene, his brother Leo and his niece Nathalie.He is survived by his father Gaston (Jeannine), his son Zach (Tanya), his brother Terry (Rosanne) his sisters France, Brenda, Lynn, Linda, Diane, and Joanne.He leaves behind many nieces and nephews, one of which was his god daughter Samantha Gravelle.Onto his journey home, he was surrounded by his sisters France, Lynn, and niece Tina.Thank you to Brenda, for without you .... we may have never known.To know Joel, was to know a man of great talents. From a very young age he developed a love for playing music, and with his guitars, he played so beautifully to rival even some of the greatest of guitarists. Recording his music was a favourite pass-time of Joel's. Industrial spray painting was the trade he chose for his career after his service in the military had been completed. He received many awards and accolades for his accomplishments, being a member of the Canadian Airborne Regiment - "Ex Coelis".Never liking to be the center of attention, unless for the music he cherished, or while in the military, Joel was a very private person.He was of this world, not without demons that always stood close by..... many successes, and many failed attempts, yet never gave up trying. He was not able to be saved this time, but rather saved from a life he was wanting to forget.Mission on earth complete paratrooper #5413 Gosselin, commence your new mission, to be free of pain and suffering, finding the peace you so longed for.~Love your family