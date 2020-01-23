Home

Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Joey Sydney MacDonald

Joey Sydney MacDonald Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Joey Sydney MacDonald, age 47 years. His sunrise was on March 18, 1972 and his sunset was January 19, 2020.

Joey loved to play the guitar, going for walks, travelling and he especially loved spending time with family and friends. Joey will be lovingly remembered by his parents Ruby and Joey MacDonald, his siblings Lori, Darin McLeod (Josephine), Walter, Joanne, Bobby (Candida) and Andrew, his sons Kevin Niemi and Marquis Niemi as well as numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his grandparents Richard and Bertha Gott. Visitation for family and friends will be held TODAY from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the Chapel of Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street. Online condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com

