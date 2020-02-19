|
Johanna (Annie) Anselmia Pruys was born April 20th, 1928 in Ulft, Holland to Elizabeth and William Nyland. She passed peacefully on February 16th, 2020. She was united in marriage to John Pruys in 1957. They spent their lives on the "farm" in Devlin. They had 4 sons Leo (Kathy), Frank, Andrew (Tina) and Mark (Cher). She had 5 granddaughters Lisa (Neil), Dawn, Alyssa, Sarah and Carly. She also had 3 great grandsons Nelson, Emmett and Ethan. Annie was a long time member of the Catholic Woman's League. Through the years she enjoyed card parties, reading, crossword puzzles, crafts, knitting, painting, cooking and family. She was predeceased by her husband John in September 2004, son Frank in April 1990 and her siblings Diny, Matilda and Ben. "Annie" is survived by her sons and spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The honourary pallbearers will be her nieces; Mary, Matilda, Elizabeth, Annie, Nettie, Marriane and Sylvia. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church with Father Biju Matthew officiating.Online condolences
