July 10, 1929 – May 7, 2020"I lift up my eyes to the hills, From where does my help come? My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth."~Psalm 121:1,2Johanna passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord & Saviour at the age of 90. She was born in Witharen in the province of Overijssel, the Netherlands. She married the love of her life, Johan Bakker on April 1, 1953. They were blessed with 4 children and immigrated to Canada in the spring of 1957. In 1959 the family moved to O'Connor Township to begin a dairy farm. In 1969 the family moved to the dairy farm on Highway 61 where they lived until they retired in 1990 at which time they moved to Rosslyn village. Johanna enjoyed attending Bible study and the church choir, knitting and crocheting. She especially enjoyed the company of her sisters whom she loved dearly. Johanna is survived by her children: Maggie (Fred) Brandsma, Jerry (Marion), Ralph (Jacqueline), Gerald (Tracy) and by 17 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Also survived by sisters Dien (Jan) Marsman and Gerri (Cos) Bisschop and brother-in-law, Gerrit Brand. She is predeceased by her husband, Johan, her parents, Gerrit and Gerridina vanLenthe, great grandsons: Noah Bakker, Jonah Bakker and her sisters, Jen (Gerrit) Schutte, Fem (Hendrik) deLange, Mar (Dick) de Lange, Anne (Ep) Breukelman, and Mien Brand. On Tuesday, May 12 there will be a graveside service will be held for immediate family only (due to current Covid19 restrictions). If desired donations to Thunder Bay Christian School would be appreciated. A special thank you to all the staff of 5 South Hogarth Riverview Manor for all their care over the years.