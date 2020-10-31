(1945 - 2020)



John Adam Morton died in Vancouver on October 22, 2020 with his children, wife, and twin brother and wife at his side. It was a peaceful release from the final ravages of MS.Born in England, Adam spent his childhood and high school days in Port Arthur before moving away for university, first at McGill, later Princeton. Philosophy consumed Adam's life. He taught philosophy at the universities of Princeton, Ottawa, Bristol (where he was the Chair of Philosophy for 20 years), Michigan, Oklahoma, Alberta and British Columbia, and published many philosophical papers and books. He was president of the Aristotelean Society in 1989-99 and was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in 2006.Adam was predeceased by his parents Dr. Stephen Morton and Prue Morton. He is survived by his wife Susanna Braund, children Stephen and Edith, 3 grandchildren, brothers Tom and Charlie, and sister Alison. Adam was a long-time supporter of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) if anyone wishes to remember him by making a donation.