1/
John Adam Morton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

(1945 - 2020)

John Adam Morton died in Vancouver on October 22, 2020 with his children, wife, and twin brother and wife at his side.  It was a peaceful release from the final ravages of MS. 

Born in England, Adam spent his childhood and high school days in Port Arthur before moving away for university, first at McGill, later Princeton.   Philosophy consumed Adam's life.  He taught philosophy at the universities of Princeton, Ottawa, Bristol (where he was the Chair of Philosophy for 20 years), Michigan, Oklahoma, Alberta and British Columbia, and published many philosophical papers and books. He was president of the Aristotelean Society in 1989-99 and was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in 2006.

Adam was predeceased by his parents Dr. Stephen Morton and Prue Morton.  He is survived by his wife Susanna Braund, children Stephen and Edith, 3 grandchildren, brothers Tom and Charlie, and sister Alison. Adam was a long-time supporter of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) if anyone wishes to remember him by making a donation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved