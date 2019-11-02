|
|
It is with great sadness to announce that on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, John A. Rutledge Sr. age 89 passed away peacefully with family at his side at the TBRHSC. John will be forever remembered and is survived by his sister Mary Thorgrimson, sons Ian and John Rutledge Jr. daughter's Linda Hardy and Mary Lee (Dale) Legros. John will also be forever remembered by his grandchildren Russell (Christine), Jasmine Hardy, Kathleen, Abigail Rutledge, Chelsea (Pino) Demasi and by his 12 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his wife of 46 years Mary Louise (McLeod) and son Maynard Rutledge. Our family would like to give thanks to very special son, brother, uncle John A. Rutledge Jr. for putting aside all his needs and wants, plans and prospects who tirelessly and selflessly was always there for Dad as his primary caregiver for the past couple years. We love you very much and thank you. Also thank you to all the Dr.'s, nurses, therapists for your compassionate care for Dad at the TBRHSC, St. Joe's, and the T.C.U. Cremation has taken place. A private service and Interment with wife Mary Louise and Maynard Rutledge will take place at a later date. John/Dad will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him.