Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Rutledge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Adams Rutledge Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Adams Rutledge Sr. Obituary

It is with great sadness to announce that on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, John A. Rutledge Sr. age 89 passed away peacefully with family at his side at the TBRHSC. John will be forever remembered and is survived by his sister Mary Thorgrimson, sons Ian and John Rutledge Jr. daughter's Linda Hardy and Mary Lee (Dale) Legros. John will also be forever remembered by his grandchildren Russell (Christine), Jasmine Hardy, Kathleen, Abigail Rutledge, Chelsea (Pino) Demasi and by his 12 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. John is predeceased by his wife of 46 years Mary Louise (McLeod) and son Maynard Rutledge. Our family would like to give thanks to very special son, brother, uncle John A. Rutledge Jr. for putting aside all his needs and wants, plans and prospects who tirelessly and selflessly was always there for Dad as his primary caregiver for the past couple years. We love you very much and thank you. Also thank you to all the Dr.'s, nurses, therapists for your compassionate care for Dad at the TBRHSC, St. Joe's, and the T.C.U. Cremation has taken place. A private service and Interment with wife Mary Louise and Maynard Rutledge will take place at a later date. John/Dad will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -