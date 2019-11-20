|
|
John Ahier Brotherton passed away November 16, 2019 at Hogarth TCU. Born December 5, 1933 in Fort William. Was youngest of 9. Johnny enjoyed playing for the Redskins Football guys and many other sports. Life revolved around family: skiing, swimming, saunas, camp dinners and fires all with his children and grandchildren he loved. Survived by wife Lynn of 60 years. Daughter Alison, son Alan (Shannon) grandchildren Robert, Lori (Michael), Susan (Jason), Lindsay (Jordan), Alissa (Elie), Karra, Devin. Great grandchildren Johnny, Scarlett, Markus, Ava, nieces and nephews. Predeceased daughter and husband Wendy & Greg Fortier, grandchildren Michelle Menei, parents, brothers and sisters. Thank you to all Willow staff for their compassion and care given to Johnny. No service. Interment at a later date. Celebration of life, Saturday, November 23 at West Thunder Centre, South Edward St., 2 - 4pm.Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com