It is with extreme shock and sadness that we announce the sudden passing of John Alan Ireland, lovingly known as Big Al. Alan passed away Friday November 22, 2019 while listening to his favourite Johnny Cash song "These Hands", he was holding his beloved jacket that was a gift from his lifelong friend Walter Gustaphson, and holding his youngest daughter's hand. Alan was a feisty 85 year old who loved his wife, his family, his friends, his cars and Johnny Cash. Born May 12, 1934 in LaFleche, Saskatchewan, Alan and his parents and two brothers moved to Fort William when he was 7 years old as the depression and dustbowl lack of rain made it impossible for the family to survive in LaFleche. Alan loved to talk about the old days and especially about when he met a spunky 8 year old neighbour named Marian Smith. Alan always had his eye on her and when she turned 16 she was finally old enough to ask out on a date. They dated for nine years marrying on August 20th, 1960, a day which Alan said was the best, most special day of his life. Alan was a self- taught man who worked tirelessly to provide for his family starting at Mahon Electric, then Northland Machinery and finally in 1973 worked for the Lakehead Board of Education as a custodian. He retired in 1994 from Kingsway Park School as the Chief Custodian. He could build or fix anything from building a house to restoring his 1960 Pontiac. Alan lost his love Marian in March 2004 to lung cancer but enjoyed his later years spending time with his children and grandchildren. He especially loved working on his old cars with lifelong friend Ernie Oakley, enjoying his camp at Oliver Lake which he and Marian built and visiting with his old friends Ernie, Dale Callaghan, Tom Paul, Norma and Ron Both, Linda Hudyma and many friends from the Lakehead Board. Alan is survived by his three loving children Elaine (Ron) Stewart, Doug (Lisa) Ireland and Diane (Ken) Kabernick. He had eight grandchildren who adored him Ashley Stewart, Victoria, Melissa and Shannon Ireland, and Kirsten, Derek, Erin and Connor Kabernick. Predeceased by his father Robert, his mother Elizabeth and brothers Ron and Ken. As per Alan's wishes there will be no memorial service. Please just remember him as a great hardworking family man, a man of principle, honesty and kindness who always helped anyone in need. Alan's ashes will be scattered at Oliver Lake, where he will rest forever with his girl Marian.Online condolences may be made through
