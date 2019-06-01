|
|
John Albert (Chubby) Delaqua, passed away suddenly on May 29th, 2019 at the age of 81, at his home. John was born in Fort William on June 14, 1937. He worked at Can-Car (Bomdardier) for 34 years before retiring in 1998. John is preceded in death by parents, Frank and Philomena (Siciliano), sisters Mary (Fred) Bragnalo and Josie (Major) Zuliani, brother Denny, as well as other nieces and nephews and good friends. John is survived by brother Tony, (Kay) and many nieces and nephews. Uncle Chubby enjoyed a simple life, golfing, traveling and occasionally going to a casino with his many good friends. The family of John wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Thunder Bay Regional Hospital, Dialysis Unit and to the staff of Sister Leila Greco for their exceptional care of John. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at St. Dominic's Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation or charity of your choice.On-line Condolences
John Delaqua will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
