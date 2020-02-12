|
Mr. John Albert Garrity, age 87 years, resident of Pinewood Court, 2625 Walsh St., Thunder Bay, On passed away peacefully at Pinewood Court on February 8, 2020.
Born on December 6, 1932, in Fort William, to Ralph and Marie Garrity, he was raised in Slate River and educated at S.S. #4 Paipoonge and Fort William Vocational School.
John was employed by Cooks Lumber and Logging for many years and as a Fireman for the CPR, and moved on in 1964 and bought his own truck and for the next several years was active in the trucking industry hauling wood and gravel. He retired from trucking in 1977, and received his class A Mechanics license in 1978 and then opened J&L Garrity Auto Service and was active in auto repairs, and in the used car business for several years. Ill health forced his retirement in 1994. For many years John was active at many musical events, following the music circuit with his wife Lois.
John was married to his wife the former Lois Cook, in 1956 and enjoyed 63 years together.
John enjoyed fishing on Lake Superior, mostly in the Cloud Bay area. He also enjoyed Stock Car Racing and sponsored Car #70 for several years. He was an avid cribbage player at the Duke Hunt Museum for many years. He loved Country and Blue Grass Music.
John is survived by his wife, Lois, son Patrick (Michele), 2 grandchildren, John Jr. and Carrianne. Brother Terry (Coreen) Garrity. Nieces and nephews Glen & Colleen Garrity, Erin, Tracey, Joe and Jeff Cook, also survive.
Predeceased by his Parents, Ralph and Marie, many family members in Winnipeg and Thunder Bay, In-laws, Herbert and Florence Cook, brothers-in-law, Marvin and Wayne Cook.
Cremation has taken place. As per his wishes, there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
If friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to Founders' Museum would be greatly appreciated by the family.