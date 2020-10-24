

John rejoined his beloved Mabel on October 22, 2020. Dad was born June 21st, 1930 and grew up on a farm in Bartibogue,New Brunswick with his 10 siblings. Dad graduated from the Maritime Forest Ranger School in 1951. The following year, he packed his bags and headed to the then booming town of Beardmore ON, to begin his 38-year forestry career in accounting with Brompton Paper (now Domtar). A few years later, Dad met the love of his life, Mabel, our Mom at the local dance. Sparks flew and Dad and Mom began a dance that lasted for 62 years. Our parents married in June 1957. They lived their first 10 years in Beardmore and then settled in Nipigon for the next 33 years; with the final move to Thunder Bay in 2000.Our earlier family camping trips included Dad hauling the tent trailer and us to Popular Point, Agawa Bay and Falcon Lake. Dad then purchased a lakefront property,at Firehill Lake in 1969. Our first memory of camp, was Dad taking us out in the boat and showing us the uncleared lot from the lake while sharing his big plans for it. Dad's first project was clearing the beach to make room for us to play and then proceeding to begin construction on the camp. All in his spare time Dad built the camp including a sauna, bunkhouse, and shed. Later he built wishing wells. For thirty years Dad treasured his time at camp fishing, hunting, and entertaining family and friends ~ we shared many memories there.Dad was a devoted husband and in his later years cared for our Mom with our brother Doug's support. He was a man of faith and a devout Catholic. Dad was Irish ~; he loved socializing, tea, and homemade cookies. He had a zest for life and a deep appreciation of nature. Dad loved nothing more than tending to his property, gardens and tree farm at camp. Everyone will remember his story telling and his property tours.Dad had many passions and hobbies. He was a self-taught painter and guitarist where he was a member of thefor over 20 years. Dad also volunteered his time with many organizations. Perhaps his most impactful achievement was being a founding member and Treasurer of the Nipigon-Red Rock Association for the Mentally Retarded in 1968 (now Community Living). With the creation of this association, a school was established for children with special needs in 1969. Dad and Mom along with other parents in the area, believed that all children should be given the opportunity to attend school. He was immensely proud of our brother Doug. Dad and Doug's relationship was beyond father and son, they were inseparable.Dad will be greatly missed by his children: Tasha (Andy), Greg (Helen), Doug, and Colleen (Jim). His grandchildren: Cali (Ben), Tess (Matt), Brodie (Harley), Brandy (Lisa) and Jasmine (Justin). His great-grandchildren: Mya, Lynden, Kayden, Emma, Finn, Griffin and Kira.Dad will also be missed by his sisters Mary, Rita, Carmel, his brother Bert (Rita), sister-in-law's Phyllis and Hazel, nieces Debbie and Pam (John) as well many nieces and nephews will remember his kind-heartedness.Predeceased by his loving wife Mabel (Oct 2019), his parents James and Irene, his brothers Joseph, Frank, Raymond, Arthur, his sisters Ester, Sister Margaret, parents-in-law Elma, Waino, Veikko, son-in-law Robert, brother-in-law Ray and numerous family members.We appreciate the professional and compassionate care provided by Dr. David Probizanski, Dr. Kristie Skunta and the Staff of 2N, Lavender Unit at Hogarth Riverview Manor.Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held at Jenkens Funeral Home with Father Francis Blazek presiding and interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. If desired, donations may be made in Dad's memory to Community Living Thunder Bay.