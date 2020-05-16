John Andrychuk
It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend John Andrychuk. John passed away peacefully at the age of 71 years, May 11, 2020, after a lengthy illness. John loved people and he was quite the storyteller and jokester. He loved teasing the other truck drivers. He was a very hard worker and dedicated family man. He loved fishing and camping with good friends Roddy and Sandra Duke. John will be sadly missed by all who knew him. John is survived by his loving wife Carol, children Theresa (Dave) and Lesley (John), sister Sharon (Darcy), Carol and John Freeman, grandchildren Stanzel, James and Sarah, and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by nephew Ronnie, brothers Bill and Paul, in-laws Hilda and Ernest Freeman, granddaughters Nicole and Vanessa, mother and father Gerry and Jack Andrychuk. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 16, 2020.
