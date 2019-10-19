|
Mr. John Archibald McNeill, age 91 years passed away peacefully watching his Green Bay Packers on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
John was born on April 29, 1928 in Port Arthur, Ontario to parents John and Georgina McNeill. He has been a longtime resident of Thunder Bay, however work brought him out of town from 1967 until 2010 when he happily returned home. John served in the artillery reserve Thunder Bay in 1951 and had retired as Captain of 774- Kenora/Keewatin Cadet Corp. John was an avid golfer, loved football (especially his Packers), cribbage, reading, crossword puzzles, and curling. He was a fabulous salesperson/manager for the T. Eaton Company as he dedicated 48 years to his job.
John will be lovingly remembered by his wife Kathleen (nee Killer), his daughter Judith Chantler, his son John (Michele), his daughter Jayne (Allan) Wyder, his grandchildren Darcie (Colin), Adam, Azriel (Sarah), Mark (Sheryl), Ryan (Bobbi), Georgina (Bob), Tamara (Lee) and Marcy (Robbie), his great grandchildren Shawn, Lilly, Liam, Rose, Giada, Naevia, Elijah, John, Thalia.
John was predeceased by his parents John and Georgina (nee Scot) McNeill, his brothers William and Robert McNeill and his grandson John McNeill.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.
