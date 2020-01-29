|
It is with great sadness that the family of John Arthur Cottenden announce his sudden passing on January 17, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona in his 82nd year. John was born June 3, 1938, to Mildred (Walls) and Lorne Cottenden in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. John was a lifelong educator. After his graduation from the University of Toronto in 1960, he started his career in Aurora, Ontario at St. Andrew's College. One year later he returned to Port Arthur where he worked in various capacities with the Lakehead Board of Education. Starting at PACI as a math teacher, he moved on to become vice-principal and then principal at PACI, then he moved to work as principal at Hammarskjold High School, finally advancing to a superintendent position with the Lakehead Board. The final years of his career were as Director of Education in Espanola, Ontario. John met the love of his life, Mary Blanchard, during their high school years in Port Arthur. They were married on August 5, 1961, and together they had 3 children. John's passions in life were many: travelling, golf, curling, cross country skiing, coaching football, running, fishing, assisting his many friends with their various projects and spending time with his family. John is survived by his son Michael (Cindy), and daughters Kathy (Jim) and Kristin, grandsons; Corbin, Nolan and Graham, his brothers Burt (Nicki) and Chris (Joy), nephew Scott and niece Lori (Brian). John was predeceased by his loving wife Mary in 2009. John's family wish to extend their gratitude to the many friends who have shared with them memories of their father. The family will celebrate John's life later this year.