Mr. John Baillie, 93 passed away peacefully at Pioneer Ridge on March 3, 2019. He will be missed dearly by his wife of 56 years, Ida; daughter Brenda (Kevin), son Brian, grandsons Shayne, Corey, and Ethan; and 3 great-grandchildren. Many other relatives in BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan will also mourn his loss. Cremation has taken place. Per John's wishes, no service will be held. A special thank you to the staff of Wesway Court Street and Pioneer Ridge Plaza 2 for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wesway, Court Street or the charity of you choice would be greatly appreciated.

