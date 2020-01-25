|
John "Geezle" Bodnar, age 96 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully on January 21st, 2020. Born August 30, 1923 in Poland, he moved to Port Arthur in 1928. He was a concessionaire for most of his early life and later was an Ironworker until retirement. He enjoyed his family, Marina Park and his scooter. He is survived by his daughter Sylvie van Uden (Peter), grandchildren Veronika and Jessika and great grandchild Hunter. He was predeceased by his wife Etiennette and special friend Alvina Backlund. Cremation has taken place. As per John's wishes, no service will be held. A big thank you to Dr. Skunta and staff at TCU - Willow Hogarth. In lieu of flowers, donations to TBRHSC would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences
