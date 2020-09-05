1/1
John Carl Whitfield
Aug. 26, 1937 –
July 17, 2020

The family of Carl Whitfield sadly announces his passing on July 17, 2020, in Kelowna, BC from heart complications a month before his 83rd birthday.

He is lovingly remembered by brother Brian (Kathryn), nephew James (Alexandra), nieces Kelly and Krista, sister-in-law Anne Malcolm and family in BC, Alberta and Thunder Bay as well as other close friends, former working associates and golfing buddies. He was predeceased by his wife, Lillian, in August 2015 and by his Father (Bus) and Mother (Ivy).

Carl worked at various grain elevators for the Canadian Board of Grain Commissioners for a number of years, then became a successful salesman for Doran's, Schenley and Molson's, retiring from Molson's in Sault Ste Marie. He moved to Kelowna in the early 90's and lived there until his passing this year. Carl enjoyed curling and golfing and he could be found at the mall having coffee with friends. Carl was always warm and welcoming and had the greatest social gatherings on his pontoon boat on the St. Clair River greeting everyone with his welcoming hospitality.

Cremation has taken place and Carl's urn has been placed next to that of Lillian in the memorial wall in Kelowna.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Sep. 5, 2020.
