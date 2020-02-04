Home

Simpler Times Cremation
332 N. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3R2
807-623-1220
John "Sonny" Christiansen

John "Sonny" Christiansen Obituary


November 20, 1948
January 31, 2020

Sonny passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 with his family by his side. Sonny was born in Fort William and worked all his life as a Welder. He started his career at Canada Car and retired from GIM Mechanical. Sonny loved life and had many hobbies including Nascar Racing, hockey and most importantly always being there for his family. Sonny is survived by niece Joelle McInnis (Tim), nephews Neil Baskin, Allan Baskin (Tiana) and numerous great nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a private service will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

