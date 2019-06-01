|
|
It is with great sadness the family of John Christie, (Jake) announce his peaceful passing on May 27, 2019. He was born in Port Arthur on February 24, 1931. He lived most of his adult life from 1948 through 1983 in Caramat and Manitouwadge working for Marathon Paper, later American Can. After he and Olga retired, they followed their daughter Wendy back and forth from Southern Ontario to Thunder Bay. He was a man with a big heart and would do anything for anyone. He was a “Ford guy” and was always there to lend a helping hand when you were buying a vehicle. Everyone knew him for his Lincolns. He and Olga were always there for Wendy and their grandchildren. He has a very close relationship with his nephew Larry. They were two peas in a pod, always talking about the old days. He treated his nieces Louise and Lorraine as daughters. After Olga's passing, he lived with his grandson Mark and enjoyed spending time with his great-grandchildren Kaya and Arlo. Jake was predeceased by his parents Alvin and Lottie, his sister Joan, brother Robin, and his wife Olga. He is survived by his daughter Wendy, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren Mark, Mikey, Kate, Kelly, and Kailen, great-grandchildren Kaya and Arlo, nieces and nephews from the Martin, Markevich, Biloski, Werbowetski, and Rolick families, and cousins from the Gulka clan. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place on July 21, 2019. We would like to thank the nurses in the ICU, Dr. Brown, Dr. George, Dr. Watson, Dr. Silverberg, the family doctors from the Aurora Family Health Clinic for their care, Physio Mike, Dr. Kevin Miller for his understanding and compassion for “Pop” and the entire family, Dr. Minty and Dr. Goodman for being there for us, and thank you to the incredible staff of 3A for treating Pop as family and for being there for Kelly. You all went above and beyond the call of duty many times and with your support you helped us through a very difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com.
Thank you to our family and friends for all the support we have.
Wendy, Mike, Mark, Mikey, Kate, Kelly, and Kailen.