Canon, The Honourable John de Pencier Wright, retired judge of the Superior Court of Ontario, died of cancer at home, surrounded by his family, in Thunder Bay on June 30th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine Pearce Wright; his daughters Joanne and Rebecca (Marcus Himanen); his sons Peter (Nancy Choi) and Mark (Caroline Rocheleau); his former daughter-in-law Claudia Belda (Jesse Soloway); grandchildren Matthew and Isabella Belda-Wright, Elsa, Lucy and Abigail Himanen, Milan Rocheleau-Cargnelutti; sisters Clare Bell (the late Bill Bell) and Jane Oulton (David); brother Peter (Dianne Carrie); sister-in-law Joanne Mill (the late Alan Mill); brother-in-law Dan Pearce (Donna Seres).



The son of Archbishop William L. Wright and Margaret Clare Wright, John grew up in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. He attended the University of Western Ontario where he was awarded the Huron University College Gold Medal upon graduation in 1962. After taking his Law degree at Osgoode Hall and reading law for a year with the Toronto firm of Fraser & Beatty, he was called to the Bar in 1967 following which he practised law in Sault Ste. Marie with the Wishart firm. He was appointed Queen's Counsel in 1978. In 1985 he was appointed to the District Court of Ontario in Thunder Bay.



John believed in serving “Altar, Sword and Pen”. He served his church in multiple roles, including teaching Sunday School and serving on numerous committees. He was elected Registrar of the Anglican Diocese of Algoma for 2 years, was Chancellor for 6 years, and was a member of the Corporation of Trinity College for 10 years. When the Supreme Court of the Anglican Church of Canada was convened for the first time in the history of that church, John served as a Judge. John also served his community as a board member (and President) of the Algoma District Children's Aid Society, as Vice-Chairman of what is now known as the Social Assistance Review Board and as Chairman of the Day Nurseries Review Board. Notably, John was very proud to be a registered adult member of the Boy Scouts of Canada for 30 years, finishing as a Vice-President of the Provincial Council.



John held the rank of Captain in the Canadian Forces (Reserve). He was an honourary member of the 49th Field Regiment RCA and served on that Senate. He also served on the Senate of the Lake Superior Scottish Regiment and served as Honourary Colonel of that Regiment. John authored over 200 newspaper articles on law for the layman, over 70 other articles, what was then the leading text on the Division of Matrimonial Property in Ontario and he compiled a manual for the Operation of the Diocesan Court. He wrote a number of books on his family's history.



The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the tireless and patient medical professionals for their care. Special thanks go to Gabriella Belda, Dr. Delpaggio, Melissa, and Dr. Kennedy.



Due to COVID restrictions a private funeral will be held at St. Michael's and All Angels Anglican Church in Thunder Bay, Monday July 6th, 2020 at 11am. For those who are interested in attending virtually, the funeral will be streamed online at: bit.ly/JdePWright.



Anyone wishing to make a donation is invited to donate to a charity of his/her choice.





