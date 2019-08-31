|
|
John “Jack” DeGiacomo, age 79, passed away peacefully on August 27th, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Hospice Unit, with family by his side.
Jack led an active life spending many hours fishing, hunting and flying his float plane until his retirement when he became a “snow bird” spending the winter months in Florida where he was an avid golfer and fisherman.
He found his life partner and married Louise DeGiacomo (Farough) who shared his interests. They had two children and focused on providing the love and support necessary for his children to grow and thrive. He unconditionally loved his children and was unwavering in his support and encouragement of their lives through life experiences, school, sports, careers and later embracing the uniqueness of each grandchild.
His passion to read, study and understand a broad range of topics and concepts was limitless and drove him to seek and appreciate passionate, intelligent conversations with his family and friends. He found peace and appreciation in the beauty of nature, never tiring of what North Western Ontario had to offer, cultivating plants and trees or the diversity of the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.
Jack was born on November 28, 1939 in Fort William, Ontario. His more than 40-year career at what is now Resolute, led him to Kraft Mill management at the time of his retirement in 2004.
Jack was predeceased by parents John and Flo DeGiacomo, his wife Louise DeGiacomo (Farough) and will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his son Dwight and his wife Carol Malnati, daughter Erin, his grandchildren, Nina Noack, Ryan Ekblad, Alaina DeGiacomo, Dane DeGiacomo, Nick Harasym and Caylan Harasym.
Jack's wish to have a private family ceremony has been honored.
In lieu of condolences, please consider making a donation to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation – Cancer Fund. Your generosity will benefit many.