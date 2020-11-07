It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our father John Dixon. He passed away peacefully October 29th, 2020 at the age of 68. John will be greatly missed by his son Robert Dixon, daughter Melynda Moitoso (Ricky), grandchildren Isabel and Mason, son Jayson Calder (Lisa) and grandchildren Abby and Emma. We would like to thank John's neighbours for their long lasting friendship and help though the years. John was known for his love of music which he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He was a kind and gentle soul who's soft nature and genuine sincerity touched all who knew him. We love you up to the moon and the stars. A celebration of life will be postponed until a later date.





