John Dulian
It i s with sadness that the family of John Dulian announce his peaceful passing on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 71 years.

He was a longtime resident of Longlac.

John is survived by Elaine, his loving wife of 48 years and his caregiver for the last ten years; along with his daughter Sheri (Dave) and son Jody. He will be greatly missed by grandchildren Leighton, Kenzie and Lilly; brothers- in-law Donald and Leslie Akins; sister-in-law Susan Mohrbutter with whom he had a special relationship; sisters Helen (Reg) and Olga (Edgar) and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was predeceased by father Mieczyslaw, mother Maria Dulian and in-laws Jim and Mel Akins.

A special thanks to friends of many years, Ron and Jan Quirion.

To 71 years of a life
well-lived, John will be
dearly missed by all.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 27, 2020.
