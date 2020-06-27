It i s with sadness that the family of John Dulian announce his peaceful passing on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 71 years.



He was a longtime resident of Longlac.



John is survived by Elaine, his loving wife of 48 years and his caregiver for the last ten years; along with his daughter Sheri (Dave) and son Jody. He will be greatly missed by grandchildren Leighton, Kenzie and Lilly; brothers- in-law Donald and Leslie Akins; sister-in-law Susan Mohrbutter with whom he had a special relationship; sisters Helen (Reg) and Olga (Edgar) and numerous nieces and nephews.



John was predeceased by father Mieczyslaw, mother Maria Dulian and in-laws Jim and Mel Akins.



A special thanks to friends of many years, Ron and Jan Quirion.





To 71 years of a life

well-lived, John will be

dearly missed by all.