Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Dulude
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Dulude

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

John Dulude In Memoriam

June 8, 1932 ~ March 7, 2018

A SILENT TEAR

Just close your eyes and
you will see
All the memories that
you have of me
Just sit and relax and
you will find
I'm really still there
inside your mind

Don't cry for me now
I'm gone
For I am in the land of song
There is no pain,
there is no fear
So dry away that silent tear

Don't think o me in the
dark and cold
For here I am, no longer old
I'm in that place that's
filled with love
Known to you all,
as “up above”

~ Author Unknown

~ Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by wife Dorothy, daughters Jeannie and Pauline, sons Brian and John
and Families

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.