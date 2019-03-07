|
|
June 8, 1932 ~ March 7, 2018
A SILENT TEAR
Just close your eyes and
you will see
All the memories that
you have of me
Just sit and relax and
you will find
I'm really still there
inside your mind
Don't cry for me now
I'm gone
For I am in the land of song
There is no pain,
there is no fear
So dry away that silent tear
Don't think o me in the
dark and cold
For here I am, no longer old
I'm in that place that's
filled with love
Known to you all,
as “up above”
~ Author Unknown
~ Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by wife Dorothy, daughters Jeannie and Pauline, sons Brian and John
and Families