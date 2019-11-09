|
|
John D.W. O'Kane, aged 58 years, passed away at his residence on November 4, 2019. John was born on June 12, 1961 in Port Arthur, Ontario. He worked for a short period of time as an iron worker and at Provincial Paper, CPR and Fire Centre. John enjoyed fishing and BBQ's. He is survived by his sisters Kathy (David) Patreau and Margaret (Dale) Sarrasin; brother Alec O'Kane; daughters Danielle and Jaqueline; son Liam Smith as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John and Carolyn O'Kane; brothers Mark and James and daughter Sarah O'Kane. On line condolences at:
Funeral Services for John O'Kane will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Pedwell officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
