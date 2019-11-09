Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Resources
More Obituaries for John O'Kane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D.W. O'Kane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John D.W. O'Kane Obituary

John D.W. O'Kane, aged 58 years, passed away at his residence on November 4, 2019. John was born on June 12, 1961 in Port Arthur, Ontario. He worked for a short period of time as an iron worker and at Provincial Paper, CPR and Fire Centre. John enjoyed fishing and BBQ's. He is survived by his sisters Kathy (David) Patreau and Margaret (Dale) Sarrasin; brother Alec O'Kane; daughters Danielle and Jaqueline; son Liam Smith as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John and Carolyn O'Kane; brothers Mark and James and daughter Sarah O'Kane.

Funeral Services for John O'Kane will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Pedwell officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service time. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

On line condolences at:
www.jenkens-funeral.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -