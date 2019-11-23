|
|
John Edgar Delbridge Drew “Del”. Born June 6, 1928 in Timmins, Ontario to Bertha Ellen “Cis” and John “Jack” Drew. Died peacefully surrounded by his family, November 20, 2019 in Whitby, Ontario. Survived by his brother Bill in Lethbridge, Alberta. Predeceased by his sister Betty and his loving wives, Colleen and Monica. Cherished father to Doug, Shelley, Kevin and Barry. Del was gentle and kind every day of his life. Wonderful grandfather to Shaun, Sarah, Chris, Raechel, Justin, Cole, Michael and Nicole. Great grandfather to Erik, Carmannah, Ethan, Robin, Hayden, Drew, Carson and Ben. Del was an avid outdoorsman and spent many days fishing, skiiing, hunting, and gardening. He was also an athlete who enjoyed curling, golfing and bowling. Retired after a long career with Canada Post. Long time resident and friend on Heather Crescent in Thunder Bay. He will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.