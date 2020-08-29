With broken hearts, the family of John Edson Johnston announces his passing on Wednesday August 12, 2020. John was born in Montreal, Quebec on July 5, 1940, the only child of James and Neola (Kibbe) Johnston. He had numerous jobs in the early years, gaining a vast amount of experience, whether sending telecommunications at CP Telegraph in Montreal or mining in Lynn Lake, Manitoba for Sheritt Gordon. He even managed a short service in the Army. When he got an apprenticeship at Canadair in the technical illustration department, he found his calling. He worked on technical manuals for planes, hardware for NORAD installations, and heavy mining equipment. A stint with a contracting company found him relocated to Fort William in 1968 to work for Hawker Siddeley Tree Farmer Division at Canadian Car. It was supposed to be a 3 month contract but the company wanted him to stay permanently and stay he did, for 32 years. During those years, he married, raised a family and built two homes, indulged in his love of cars and building everything he could imagine, became a volunteer fireman and passed on his wealth of knowledge to many people. He retired in 2000 and continued to design and build for whoever needed it. He was a kind man, a great husband, father and grandfather, generous with his time and willing to help anyone. In recent years his failing health slowed him down considerably until his eventual passing. He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Pillar) Johnston, children, Jason Edson Johnston (Sharon) Ashleigh. Allison Leigh (Johnston) Russell, (Robert) Jordan and Hannah. Twins, Sarah Lyn (Johnston) McNaughton (Christopher) Cerys and Griffin and Christopher James Johnston (Tawni ) Zachary and Lucas. Predeceased by his parents James Laing Johnston and Neola, Aunt Eleanor and Uncle Harold Morey and their daughter Linda. Cremation has taken place, as per his wishes there will be no funeral. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Thunder Bay Humane Society in his name or a charity of your choice.





