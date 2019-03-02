|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of John Gain after a short but courageous battle with cancer on February 23rd, 2019. John was born December 21st, 1952 in LaToque, Quebec. In 1965 their family moved to Thunder Bay. John was employed at Bowater as a pipefitter and mechanical planner, until his retirement in 2008. John is survived by his wife of 43 years, Judi; daughter Erin (Shaun) and son Matthew (Marcie); granddaughter Emma with whom he had a special bond. Dear Emma will miss her papa very very much! Also survived by his parents, Clare and Sheila, brothers Pat (Nancy), Steve, Jim (Roxanne) and sister Anne (Michael). As per John's wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of his life will be held July 27, 2019 in his backyard garden, which was his labour of love!Online condolences
Sincere thanks to Drs. Leishman, Aseyev, Davenport, Davis and Migay for your care of John. Also special thanks to the nurses and staff of the Cancer Clinic and Hospice. You always treated John with dignity.
Even though Erin, Shaun, Emma, Matt and Marcie were going through their own grief, you were still their for me. I love you all so very, very much.
~ Judi, Erin, Shaun, Emma, Matt and Marcie
may be made through www.nwfainc.com