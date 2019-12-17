|
Mr. John G. McDonald passed away on December 10, 2019 at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Thunder Bay. Born August 5, 1930 in the then City of Fort William. He married Miss Dorothy Maxwell in 1961. John was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Fort William Council 1447 and the Father Baxter Assembly 0870. He worked for Oikonen Taxi and Lakehead University Security. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; Sisters Betty Ann Maki and Monica Osadec; Brother-in-law Wayne (Barbara) Maxwell and Sister-in-law Margaret Maxwell; Numerous nieces and nephew, great nieces and nephews also survive. Predeceased by his parents John and Barbara McDonald, his mother and father-in-law Viola and Norman Maxwell; Brothers-in-law Alec Osadec, Bill Maki, Stanley Maxwell and Gordon Maxwell; Sister-in-law Joan Maxwell and nephew Tom Osadec. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. when family and friends will gather for Mass of the Resurrection in Corpus Christi Catholic Church celebrated by Rev. Victor De Gagne. Visitation will take place half an hour prior to Mass. A family interment will follow at St. Andrew's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Knights of Columbus Hall would be greatly appreciated. On-line Condolences
John McDonald will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
