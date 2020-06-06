November 4, 1957 – May 30, 2020



John “Jack” Michael Gray, age 62 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at Thunder Bay Regional HSC on May 30, 2020. After a brief battle with leukemia, Jack's heart gave out and he passed away in the arms of his beloved wife, Sandra.Jack was born on November 4th, 1957 in Fort William. Growing up with two sisters and four brothers, Jack was the second youngest, and there was never a dull day that passed when we were growing up. The bonds that were created remained with us throughout the years because even though we were family, we also became close friends. This large family led to Jack's sociable nature and the key to his success of practicing compassion with a non-judgemental attitude.Jack met the love of his life, Sandra Robichaud, in 1987 whom he eventually married in 1991. Sandra had a 5 year old daughter, Melissa, who Jack opened his heart to and became her dad. They were well on their way to planting roots together and adding to their dynamic family. First was the birth of their son Scott, followed by their youngest daughter Brittany. Jack also became a proud grandfather to Melissa and Justin's sons, Jackson and Memphis.It was then Jack realized the carefree days of bachelorhood were now memories in his rear view mirror, although he always had a good time catching up with old friends. Now he concentrated on providing for an ever growing family. He continued his employment at the MacMillan Bloedel mill until its closure, afterwards taking a position with the Thunder Bay Tree Nursery (a job that he loved the most), then onto the Thunder Bay International Airport for a brief stint before landing a position at the Canadian Pacific Railway.Jack spent the last years with family and friends, either barbecuing, fishing, or sitting around a backyard fire sipping on his favourite beverage, spiced rum and coke.What really shone through was the love he had for his family. Similar to his father, Jack also was the consummate visitor, making the rounds and visiting family and friends at the drop of a hat.Jack is survived and will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sandra and children, Melissa (Justin), Scott (Karlee), and Brittany (Justin), along with his grandsons, Jackson, Memphis, Austin and Tristin as well as his step-mother Pearl.Grieving his loss are his siblings Carol (Kenny), Rodney, Terry, Sheryl (Gary), Bob, Bryan (Helen), and sister in-law Susan (Paul); Nieces and nephews, Tammy, Todd, Kelsey, Shawn, Kayle, Robert, Harrison, Kalina, Rachel, Olivia and their mother Rina, Kyle, Cindy, Jonathan, Hunter, Ryan, Tamara, Autumn, and James. Also Jack's favourite cousin John Krzesimowski and his family in Detroit, where Jack loved to visit.Jack was predeceased by his parents Lloyd and Betty Gray, in-laws Maurice and Jessie Robichaud, and his nephew Brandon Melnyk.A private family graveside service has taken place in Mountain View Cemetery and a celebration of life will be held at a later date when the COVID restrictions have been lifted. Arrangements have been entrusted to the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma.