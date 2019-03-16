|
It is with great sadness that the family of John Greer (77 years) announce his passing at St. Joseph's Hospital Hospice unit on March 13, 2019 after a very short illness. John was born November 20, 1941 and spent his entire life in Thunder Bay. John spent many years working in the glass business, making commercial store fronts. In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing and camping, first at Pete's Lake and then at Kashabowie River Resort. He was an avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan, and although they haven't won a Stanley Cup in years, he never stopped cheering for them. He and Karen enjoyed watching local hockey as well, and as soon as his grandsons were old enough, they took them to all the LU Thunderwolves games. He enjoyed car races, and could often be found watching a Nascar race. John enjoyed visiting casinos in Minnesota, where Keno was his game of choice. John, Dad, Grandpa, will be missed!
John was very skilled at wood-working projects. He made a beautiful rocking horse in his younger days that has been handed down for two generations. After retirement, he made even more treasures. He particularly liked making the soapbox racer back in 2004 for Jason to enter the Soapbox derby. They worked hard to make it the fastest, and after the first year where it was a little slow, they ended up with the fastest box on the hill in the following year.
John is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen (Demers), sons Danny (Tracey) and Michael. He is also survived by his grandsons Jason and Jordan (April), his sister Gloria (Bill) Feaver and many nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his mother, Reata Townley, father William, brother Norman, and step brothers Bill, Crawford and Jimmy.
John had a wry sense of humour, and you could never be too sure if he was serious or joking. But he was always willing to lend a helping hand and to offer advice.
We would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at TBRHSC 1A involved in his care over the last month.
We invite friends to join us for a casual gathering on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at the Everest Westfort Funeral Chapel, 420 Gore Street West at James, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, we invite those that wish to make a donation to consider the George Jeffrey Children's Foundation or a charity of your choice.
