John H. McDonald
Mr. John “Jitz” H. McDonald, age 65 years, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Friday, November 6, 2020.

John was born in Fort William on September 30, 1955. He worked hard all of his life. John was an avid biker and loved his Harley. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and life-long friends, who were very special to him.

John is survived by his sister Tina (Ron) Noel; brothers Barry (Charlotte), Rob (Linda), Colin and Kevin (Erin); nephews Sam (Amy), Luke and Alec; nieces Sarah, Laura, Preslie, Kylee and Jordynn as well as numerous other relatives.

He was predeceased by his parents, Barry and Ruth McDonald.

As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family graveside service will be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery, where John will be laid to rest with his parents. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of John to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 10, 2020.
