January 17, 1933 – September 4, 2020
“A busier man would be hard to find”
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John Harold Earl Berry, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. John's 87 years were filled with love, kindness and a passion to do right by others.
John will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 63 years Jacqueline “Jackie” Berry, son Shane, daughter Heather (Joey) Alcock, and grandsons Fraser and Niles. He was predeceased by his parents Roy Willard Berry (Killed in Action in WWII) and Mary “Lillian” Berry; in-laws Emily and Fredrick Hollett; Sister Margaret (Roger) Lesperance; Brothers Bob (Barbara), Jim and Alfie; sister-in-laws Guinevere (Graham Sr) Inkpen, Verna Fillier (Rev. Jack), and Beatrice (Art) Wrixon, brother-in-laws Frank and Tom and nephews Graham Jr Inkpen and Nelson Wieppert . He is survived by his Sister-in-law Fran Berry, niece Sharon Wieppert, nephew Tom Junior Hollett and many more relatives and close friends.
To all those who knew John, they could always rely on him to have an interesting story or an anecdote to share that would lighten the mood or capture an audience. John took his stories from his own lifetime of adventures. The classic stories that always intrigued his grandchildren included: playing hockey as a boy with future Montreal Canadiens Hall of Fame superstars Jean Beliveau and Henri Richard; donning a dyed black mop of hair to be a decoy for Beatles' singer Paul McCartney while the band hid in the back of an ambulance on their way to the Montreal Forum; and some adventures involving Prince Philip in the far reaches of the Artic.
But before all these adventures, John was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec where he spent his younger years growing up on Mount Royal. At a young age, he enlisted in the military serving both in the Royal Canadian Navy as a crew member on a mine sweeper and the Canadian Army armoured corps, Airborne Royal 22nd Regiment, and the Princess Patricia Light Infantry, the 23 and 27 brigades. He played in the International Hockey League from 1953-1954 in Fort Churchill. John ended his 14 years Militia and 5 years active service special forces as a Master Warrant Officer and Chief Instructor in Atomic Biological and Chemical Warfare for the Canadian Army Training Schools.
After his military service John joined the Montreal Police Department in 1955 and served various roles. He was not only a crucial member in the establishment of the riot, helicopter, and anti-terrorist squads, but was also instrumental in establishing training courses for officers promoted to command positions. During his time with the Montreal Police John Berry served as the Commanding Officer of the Motor Vehicle Section, organized crime unit and helped develop the City of Montreal's First Disaster Plan. Other notable highlights of John's police career are he was in charge of Head of State security for Montreal's Expo 67, acted as a bodyguard for Mayor Jean Drapeau and later Neil Armstrong when he visited Montreal evolving into many social encounters. He played a major role in the terrorist investigation into the FLQ 1970 October Crisis.
Upon retiring with the Montreal Police Department in 1971 as District Command Officer, John accepted a position with Confederation College in Thunder Bay as a professor/coordinator, where he taught until 1993. There he developed and coordinated the Law and Security Administration Program. During his tenure, John served as Chairman for several committees, such as The Ministry of Colleges and Universities and Canadian Police Educators Conference Board of Canada. He was also an active member of the Citizens Advisory Committee Correction Services Canada. Additionally, John developed several other programs that specifically revolved around community needs, his Distant Education Program being the most notable. John derived personal satisfaction from helping others attain their goals in life.
Despite so many accomplishments, John continued to search for adventure. In 1995, he undertook the development and staffing of a security operation through Apex at the Bombardier Facility in Thunder Bay and retired as Chief of Security in 2015. With all those years of experience under his belt, it is not a surprise that he was a guest speaker for Toronto's Security Summit for both 2007 and 2008 on the topic of Terrorism and Crisis Management.
John was a firm believer in volunteering and giving back to his community. In his leisure time, he enjoyed camping, coaching and participating in sports (especially golfing), writing and consulting. While in Montreal, The Forum was his District #10 and John arranged yearly charity games between the hockey greats and members of the police force. He served 32 years as a Board member, President and Treasurer of the Harbour Youth Services. A crime prevention and support program he helped establish in 1971. He organized “Hands Across the Border” and held conferences in Thunder Bay which were largely attended by police near and far and fondly spoken of. A Member of Ontario Provincial Police Veterans Association in 1988, life member since 2013. He was a Shriner, past member of the Masonic Lodge, Past President Kiwanis club of Thunder Bay and served or chaired many other boards over the years. The province of Quebec, City of Montreal, Louisville Kentucky and the City of Thunder Bay have presented him with various awards recognizing his achievements. John was granted a key to the city for saving a life during Expo 67 from the city of Louisville Kentucky and he received a medal of merit from the City of Montreal from Mayor Jean Drapeau.
Yet through it all, the person whose experiences ranges from dealing with gangsters to motorcycle mobs said he just led “an average type of life”.
In addition to his professional life, John still had time for his family and leisurely pursuits! Planning annual summer adventures with family and friends across Canada and the United States. John loved to attend stock car races and sporting events. Both Jackie and John loved camping and progressed from a huge tent, to various sized trailers before purchasing a thirty-eight-foot Fifth Wheel. In true retirement style, Jackie and John travelled across Canada and United States taking in as many sites as possible attending Broadway shows, car races, golfing and visiting family and friends near and far. His last adventure with his grandsons took him to see the Habs vs Jets at the MTS Centre the best adventure of all, riding in a wheelchair van that sounded like a rocket, laughing and smiling the whole way, not wanting to return to Pinecrest Home where he resided.
John Berry is greatly missed. He will be remembered for his kindness, patience, generosity and a loving family man. John's compassion was bestowed on all those lucky enough to have met him. A loss that cannot be replaced but his memory will live on.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brad Kyle, Dr. Hristrov and the kind nurses Allan, Gracie, Beth, Christina, Barb from Lake of the Woods Hospital and Dr. Wiebe from Pinecrest for all their care, support and taking the time to listen to John's concerns and addressing his needs. Despite the stereotypes John faced being frail and elderly these doctors made sure his goal of fighting to the end was met and his life counted too. The family would also like to thank those who our father spoke very highly of during his ups and downs, by keeping positive, upbeat and going above and beyond to make his stay at Pinecrest most enjoyable. Thank you to PSWs April and Emily; RNs Joan, Dallas and Diane; RPNs Candy and Rhoda; Activation Support, Lynn; Housekeeper Jody, Rev. Wittmeier and many more who went the extra mile.
A private family Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
John was very big on helping students and in honor of John, donations can be made to a bursary that was created in his name: www.confederationcollege.ca/advancement/donate-now
