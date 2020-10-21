



August 4th, 1948 – September 23rd, 2020



That man is a success-

who has lived well,

laughed often

and loved much

Who has gained the respect of intelligent men

And love of the children;

Who has filled his niche

And accomplished his task;

Who leaves the world better

Than he found it

Who has never lacked

the appreciation

of earth's beauty

Or failed to express it.;

Who looked for

the best in others

And gave the best he had.



Online condolences

can be sent to:

burakfamily1@gmail.com

Mr. John Henry Burak, 72 of Calgary, Alberta, succumbed to cancer on September 23rd, 2020. John is survived by, his three sons, Michael, Ian and Bradley Burak, his mother Catharina Decker Burak, his brothers Paul and James Burak and his sisters Rose and Mary Anne Burak. John was a loving and considerate man; he would always make the time to listen and understand. Apart from his giving heart, he had a great sense of sarcasm humor, he was an excellent listener and had a one-of-a-kind character. We are all fortunate to have had him in our lives and anyone who connected with him is better for it.John's ashes were spread at Moraine Lake, Calgary, AB, September 27th as per his wishes.Our family wishes to express our sincere thanks for the expressions of love during our time of bereavement.