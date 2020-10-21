August 4th, 1948 – September 23rd, 2020
Mr. John Henry Burak, 72 of Calgary, Alberta, succumbed to cancer on September 23rd, 2020. John is survived by, his three sons, Michael, Ian and Bradley Burak, his mother Catharina Decker Burak, his brothers Paul and James Burak and his sisters Rose and Mary Anne Burak. John was a loving and considerate man; he would always make the time to listen and understand. Apart from his giving heart, he had a great sense of sarcasm humor, he was an excellent listener and had a one-of-a-kind character. We are all fortunate to have had him in our lives and anyone who connected with him is better for it.“How can the dead be truly dead when they still live in the souls of those who are left behind?”
~Carson McCullers
John's ashes were spread at Moraine Lake, Calgary, AB, September 27th as per his wishes.That man is a success-
who has lived well,
laughed often
and loved much
Who has gained the respect of intelligent men
And love of the children;
Who has filled his niche
And accomplished his task;
Who leaves the world better
Than he found it
Who has never lacked
the appreciation
of earth's beauty
Or failed to express it.;
Who looked for
the best in others
And gave the best he had.
Our family wishes to express our sincere thanks for the expressions of love during our time of bereavement.Online condolences
can be sent to:
burakfamily1@gmail.com