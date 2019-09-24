Home

April 20, 1917 -
September 20, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of John Henry Charnock announce his passing. John lived a remarkable life of 102 years and left this world as he wished, quietly and peacefully in his sleep. He was a true gentleman that inspired everyone he came into contact with. He is remembered with great love by Helen, his beloved wife of 70 years, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. As per his wishes, John will be interned simply, at a future date.
