John Horvath, born September 13, 1937 in Barsonyos, Hungary, passed away on June 18th, 2020. John immigrated to Canada during the Hungarian Revolution in 1956. He is survived by his wife Irene, son Steve, son John (Amy), grandson Sean, sister Anna and niece Susanne (Joe). He is predeceased by parents Joseph and Anna. He was a carpenter for 60 years and had a passion for fishing. Honourary pallbearers include Joe Czipf, Gary Mezor, Rick Pellizzari, Bernie Taddeo, Tony Pecchia and Alex Pecchia. We would like to thank Dr Geoffrey Davis, Dr. Andrew Migay and all the staff at St. Joseph's Care group - Hospice. Also special thanks to Dr. Kirsten Addison, our family doctor, who has always gone above and beyond. When we needed her , she was there for us. Dr Addison made all the difference in the world. In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Joseph's Hospice would be greatly appreciated.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.
