John Jordan, age 49, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was surrounded by love and with family by his side.



John was born in Wolfville, Nova Scotia and lived his early life in Canning, Nova Scotia. John loved the home he grew up in and often told stories about the house, the neighbourhood, and the forest behind the house where he and his friends played. As John got older he worked as a maintenance person for most of his life. He loved to tinker with cars and build things around his home. He had a love for carpentry that he got from his father, helping out his dad while his dad was working a job. John discovered a love for baseball later in life after he met his wife Christine. He loved the Blue Jays and had the opportunity to watch his team play both in Minnesota and at their home field in Toronto. John loved to cook and took great pride in cooking for his wife. He would often post pictures of what was for supper for his many Facebook friends.



John is survived by Christine, his loving wife of 16 years, and his lovable fur babies – Maggie, Spirit and Smoke; parents Beth and Wayne; brothers Tony (Barb), Jeff (Tausha); sister Lisa (David); his in-laws Cathy and Jim Kempton, Dylynn Kempton and Blake Kempton (Terry) as well as nieces and nephews – Koltin, Hailey, Jordan and Adelaigh; his best friend for life – Dan Hansen (Robynne) and close friends Crystal and Matthew Koski and numerous other friends.



John was predeceased by Grammy and Grampy Jordan, Grammy Toots and Grampy Pulsifer.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.