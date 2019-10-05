Home

In his 69th year, John Joseph Bouley of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre with his family by his side.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 in Our Lady of Loretto Roman Catholic Church, 290 Grenville Avenue, where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Francis Pudicherry. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Visitation for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the Mass. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Parkinson Canada, The Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

An open house will be hosted by the family at 2:00 p.m. at John and Noella's house following the interment.

For full obituary, please visit www.harbourviewfuneral.ca

