Jenkens Funeral Home - Thunder Bay
226 S SYNDICATE AVE.
Thunder Bay, ON P7E 1C8
(807) 623-3433
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
John Joseph Sylvester

John Joseph Sylvester Obituary

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of John Joseph Sylvester, the beloved son of Christopher Sylvester and Guylaine (Frenchie) Daraiche, on Monday, July 22, 2019. John will be sadly missed by his siblings Jenn, Tristen and Kevin Sylvester and Dominic Daraiche; cousins Josh, Jay, Aaron and Danielle Sylvester and Phillipe, Oliver and Victor St. Laurant as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews who he touched with his big heart and unforgettable smile. John loved the outdoors and fishing with his late grandpa Edward Allard and his dad. John earned his nickname “Jonny Two Feathers” because he always caught all the fish. He loved laughing, bonfires and reminiscing about life. John's heart and selflessness were dedicated to his family and friends. He will be sadly missed.

A Celebration of Life for John will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Jenkens Funeral Home.


Forever in our hearts and
always on our minds.

Rest in Peace.

On line condolences at:
