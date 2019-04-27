|
“A heart of gold stopped beating,
two twinkling eyes closed to rest”
JOHN JOSEPH VIC
Mr. John Joseph Vic passed away peacefully at his home on April 23, 2019. John was born in Port Arthur on October 24, 1930. John was married to Alma Vic, who predeceased him in 2008. They had two sons, David and Gary.
John's retirement years were spent with family doing many of the things he loved. Family barbeques on the deck were not complete without him there. A favorite fare of his were the pots of cabbage rolls that were always served at those barbeques. He loved to tease that there wasn't enough garlic or something else that he would have improved upon. He had a great sense of humor and loved to entertain everybody by playing his guitar and singing Johnny Cash songs. John was an avid gardener and was always proud of the cucumbers and tomatoes that came out of his garden. He was always planning on how to improve on things for next years crops and making sure things were in order to get his garden on time. In his younger years, John loved steelhead fishing at the McKenzie River and enjoyed taking his sons out fishing with him.
Another of his favorite things to do was to travel to Minneapolis to visit his granddaughters and their families. While there he enjoyed spending time with his great grandkids, shopping and taking many pictures. He always looked forward to his next trip down and some of the adventures that they would go on.
John was a proud member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 397 for more than 50 years. There wasn't anything he couldn't make from sheet metal and he was considered an expert in his field. Just looking around his home you can tell how deep that talent ran.
John is survived by his sons David, Gary (Raija), grandchildren Melanie (Eric), Melodie (Derek), Gary Jr., Gregary, Christopher, Ashley, nephews and his great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 am, presided by Rev. Gordon Holroyd. A reception will follow. Interment will take place at St. Andrew's Cemetery immediately following the reception.
In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, donations can be made in John's name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Thunder Bay.
Don't cry for me, I will be okay
Heaven is my home now and this is where I'll stay
Don't cry for me, I am not alone
There were many angels here to welcome me home