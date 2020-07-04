John Komoski, age 90 years, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020 in St. Joseph's Hospital. John was born on April 25, 1930 in Shell River, Manitoba. He later moved to Thunder Bay, where he worked at Can Car Production Assembly. He was extremely charismatic, and was adored by many. John was sharp, quick-witted, and known for his interesting stories that captivated an audience with his serious delivery and humorous twist. John is survived by his daughter Janet O'Connor, granddaughters Courtney (Jeff) and Ashleigh (Troy), great grandchildren Rhonwynn and Alder, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. John was predeceased by his wife Annie, parents William and Pearl, and siblings Anne (Sanford) and Mary (Earl), and son-in-law Pat. Regretfully, there will not be a celebration of John's life at this time. Alternatively, a private gathering will take place later this summer. Donations may be made in John's memory to any charity of choice.