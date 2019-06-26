|
|
KOVAL
It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. John Donald Koval, age 64 years, resident of Neebing, announces his passing on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospital, with his loving wife by his side.
John was born on May 1, 1955 in Sioux Lookout, Ontario to Alexander and Anne Koval. He was a hard worker and loved his job as a Fuel Delivery Driver for Morgan Fuels and enjoyed the company of his colleagues.
He was a quiet man, who enjoyed the peacefulness of being surrounded by what he loved. His silence held a depth of eloquence that few words possess. He had a deep love for his family, friends and home. Besides his home, his other happy place was his fishing boat. Along with the love of his life, he loved to camp, explore the wilderness, land and province which were a huge part of who he was. He had a quiet faith in the higher power, appreciated all the little things in nature and all creatures great and small. He was a positive, happy and inclusive guy, who liked to think well of everyone. He had a rare generosity of spirit and a loving and compassionate heart.
Left to mourn his passing are his beloved wife Eileen; sisters; brother; niece; nephews and his devoted fur baby Felix. He will be greatly missed by many friends, extended family, neighbours and his colleagues from work.
He was predeceased by his parents and his son Trevor; with whom he is now reunited.
As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to WESTFORT FUNERAL CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James.
We would like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and St. Joseph's Hospital for the professionalism and compassion they have shown to both John and Eileen. John was very grateful to be surrounded by such great people in his final days.
Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall see God.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John to the Northern Cancer Fund or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated.
John was a child of the morning;
he left us in spring, the season of Hope.
Gone on his eternal travels far too soon.
Enjoy your travels and reunion with all your loved ones.
Rest in peace my love; til we meet again.
~Your beloved and loving wife, Eileen.
