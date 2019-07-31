|
It is with profound sadness that the family of John Kurylo announces his passing on Sunday, July 28, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He is now at peace. John was born June 30, 1931 in Port Arthur and remained here all of his life. His profession and passion, next to his family, was cooking. He held various positions in the culinary field. He retired from the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital in 1988, where he was a chef. He also enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing, as well as spending time with his friends and family.
John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jackie, daughters Sandra, Susan (Rod), and Leslie (Darryl), grandchildren Braden and Tamara (Avery); Ryan, (Natalie) Adam and Melissa; and Daniel (Kayla) and Madison (David), and numerous other family members. John was predeceased by his father Peter, his mother Jessie and brother Ted.
Cremation has taken place and in keeping with John's wishes there will be a private graveside service. A special thank you to Rev. David Silliman and the staff of Pioneer Ridge and TBRHSC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Harmony United Church (formerly Knox United).