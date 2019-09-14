|
On September 8, Paul, aged 80, closed his eyes for the last time. Paul was a kind-hearted gentle soul. Those of us who were lucky enough to know Paul learned many valuable lessons from him. Paul taught us the value of a hard days work starting with his time in the bush with dad, followed by his time at Arc Industries, CAA, Lakehead University greenhouse and print shop and his final years at Western Star/Boyer Trucks. Paul loved sharing that he had quit smoking and with his savings he had traveled to Florida, Mississippi, Las Vegas and Spain. Paul had a great love of life as demonstrated in his early days of shannigans with Lorna and Harley, swimming at Oliver lake, his weekly walks from Scoble to town, playing rummoli and bowling. Paul is survived by sister Nancy Kos (Con), brother-in-law Wayne Blaikie, brother Harold (Carol), sister Lisa Fodchuk (Bill). Paul is also survived by loving nieces and nephews (some great) all who were Paul's “favourites “. He especially looked forward to fun adventures with Shannon as well as her weekly visits. Paul was predeceased by mother Hazel (1984), father Johnny (1994) and sister Lorna (2018). The family would like to thank the nursing staff of TBRHSC 3C and St. Joseph's 4north, as well as Dr. Ingves for his care and compassion over these last five months. Cremation has taken place. In lieu in of donations, do a simple act of kindness in Paul's name.