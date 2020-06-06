John Stephen Lingner passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020, with his wife, son and dear friends by his side, after a hard fought battle with liver disease. He was 68. John was born on April 6, 1952, in Thunder Bay, Ontario. He briefly attended College in Thunder Bay before being officially trained as a Locomotive Engineer in 1973 in Gimli Manitoba with the CNR. A huge sports fan of the Montreal Canadiens and New York Yankees, John or John Sr as family would often call him rarely missed following a game. This led to yearly road trips to Minnesota to watch his favourite teams in action. He enjoyed numerous hunting and fishing outings throughout the years in both Ontario and Manitoba. John was known for his affection of Dolly, an adopted shitzu and was a dedicated spectator for any activities involving his granddaughters . John worked for the CNR in Northern Ontario from the mid 70s until 1990 before transferring to CNR in Winnipeg, where he meet his wife Leah. He eventually spent the remainder of his career at VIA rail in Winnipeg, until his retirement With is wife Leah and son Nicholas, he would eventually return to Thunder Bay for retirement in 2008. John Sr was well known for his story telling and couldn't help but share his 37 years of railroading experiences with anyone who would listen. During retirement John Sr became an avid golfer and was a long time member of Emerald Greens where he enjoyed meeting with his usual morning crew. He will forever be missed by his wife Leah, sons John Jr and Nicholas, mother Elizabeth, sister Stephanie Henderson (Dwight Anderson), uncle Hans Lingner and grandchildren Lily, Aiva and Isaac, nephew Stefan Henderson and cousin Trudi McRury (Jack McRury). John Sr was predeceased by his father Stephan Lingner. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



Online condolences may

be made through

www.nwfainc.com

