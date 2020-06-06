John Lingner
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John Stephen Lingner passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020, with his wife, son and dear friends by his side, after a hard fought battle with liver disease. He was 68. John was born on April 6, 1952, in Thunder Bay, Ontario. He briefly attended College in Thunder Bay before being officially trained as a Locomotive Engineer in 1973 in Gimli Manitoba with the CNR. A huge sports fan of the Montreal Canadiens and New York Yankees, John or John Sr as family would often call him rarely missed following a game. This led to yearly road trips to Minnesota to watch his favourite teams in action. He enjoyed numerous hunting and fishing outings throughout the years in both Ontario and Manitoba. John was known for his affection of Dolly, an adopted shitzu and was a dedicated spectator for any activities involving his granddaughters . John worked for the CNR in Northern Ontario from the mid 70s until 1990 before transferring to CNR in Winnipeg, where he meet his wife Leah. He eventually spent the remainder of his career at VIA rail in Winnipeg, until his retirement With is wife Leah and son Nicholas, he would eventually return to Thunder Bay for retirement in 2008. John Sr was well known for his story telling and couldn't help but share his 37 years of railroading experiences with anyone who would listen. During retirement John Sr became an avid golfer and was a long time member of Emerald Greens where he enjoyed meeting with his usual morning crew. He will forever be missed by his wife Leah, sons John Jr and Nicholas, mother Elizabeth, sister Stephanie Henderson (Dwight Anderson), uncle Hans Lingner and grandchildren Lily, Aiva and Isaac, nephew Stefan Henderson and cousin Trudi McRury (Jack McRury). John Sr was predeceased by his father Stephan Lingner. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Online condolences may
be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved