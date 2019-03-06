|
|
1967 – 2019 On-line condolences may be made at www.sargentandson.com
It is with profound sadness that John's family announces that John died in Thunder Bay on 2nd March 2019,
John was born in North Bay in March 1967, to parents William and Helen Lees. Following his family who moved to Thunder Bay, thence back to North Bay, and then to Kenora where he graduated from Beaver Brae Secondary School in 1985. He subsequently went to Lakehead University and later to Brock University in southern Ontario, where he studied business and commerce.
Returning to Thunder Bay in 1999 he worked with his mother in Camelot Jewellers Ltd. He secured his certification from the Gemological Institute of America in 1991. Having been involved in jewellery business computer applications, he became interested in computer programming more generally, and later moved to Toronto to work for a private company which offered website setup and operational services to the general public. In 2012 he returned to Thunder Bay, and later created his own computer programming company, which offered a variety of services to a wide range of domestic and international clients.
John had many other interests. Along with friends he was a founding member of a Thunder Bay rock band (Cold Fusion), where he played lead guitar. He read widely, played tennis, and was interested in sports cars and motorcycling. He was also an accomplished landscape photographer. He enjoyed foreign travel, and visited Northern Ireland and the Mediterranean with his parents, and central America and the USA.
He is survived by his parents William and Helen Lees, his brother Brian (Susan) of Los Angeles his sister Laurie (Stewart) of Kenora, and dear long-time family friend Dr. Suzanne Delaney of San Francisco.
Cremation has taken place and Family and friends are invited to an informal gathering at the Sargent Funeral Home, 21 North Court Street Thunder Bay, from 2.00 – 3.30pm on Friday 8th March 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Ontario Cancer Fund at the Thunder Bay Regional Sciences Centre, or other charity of choice.