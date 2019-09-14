|
It is with great sadness, the family of John Michael Ryder “Jack” announce his passing on September 12, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis and Cancer. Jack was born on December 21, 1946 in Fort William, ON. Jack had a great love of stock car racing and spent many years enjoying time at Riverview Raceway. Jack also loved the Green Bay Packers and the Montreal Canadians. Throughout his life he was a “jack of all trades”, working as a teacher, hydraulic technician and mechanic. Jack is pre-deceased by his parents Jack and Jean, his nephew Andrew, and Aunts Kitty Ryder and Louise Taylor. He is survived by his children Elizabeth, Lee-Ann (Scott), John (Lisa) and their mom Janice Ryder, grandchildren: Emily, Ronan and Reed, sister Mary Jean, brother Paul (Sandra) niece Lorraine and friend Pat. The family would like to thank the staff of 2 North at Hogarth Riverview Manor where dad lived, for the care and compassion they gave both to dad and us. A Celebration of Jack's Life will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 301 May Street S. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Blake Funeral Chapel.On-line Condolences
