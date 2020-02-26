|
|
January 13, 1945 –
February 14, 2020
Born in Surbiton, England, emigrated to Canada shortly after WW2 with his mother, arriving in Chapleau, ON in 1946. After growing up in various towns: Sudbury, South Porcupine and Longlac. Attended Lakehead University, studying forestry. After graduation, took on employment, which lead him to the Federal Research lab in Winnipeg, where he would meet his wife, Claudette. After their marriage, transferred to Sault Ste Marie. Finally moving to Thunder Bay in 1977, to take up employment with Provincial Papers and starting a family. John enjoyed the outdoors from an early age and was quite willing to help a friend, or stranger, if able. After retiring from Provincial Papers, his hobbies; woodworking, gardening kept him gainfully occupied. Predeceased by his parents, John is survived by his wife, Claudette and son John Thunder Bay, brother Peter (Mary) Ottawa, cousins across the country. A drop in celebration of life will be held at St. Joseph's Heritage, 63 Carrie St., in the Georgian Room, Saturday, February 29 from 1pm - 4pm.
