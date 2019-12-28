|
John Noble, born August 13, 1952 in Otley West Yorkshire, England passed away peacefully December 19, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Thunder Bay. John was a gentle, kind, and thoughtful man with an aptitude for all things mechanical. Always quick to offer his expertise, hands on help, and broad assortment of tools whenever needed, his projects included broken toys brought by his grandchildren and the vehicle problems of family, friends, and acquaintances. John immigrated to Thunder Bay in 1988 and proudly became a Canadian citizen in 2007. He worked at Lac des Iles Mine for many years as a light duty mechanic and then as a mine maintenance planner. John enjoyed his years at Lac and considered many of his coworkers friends. He retired in March of this year. John and Marilyn travelled extensively throughout Canada, the US, and England many times. His favourite trip though, was to northern France to visit the Normandy beaches, towns, and cemeteries. On July 20, 2019, John was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour: glioblastoma multiforme. John will be sadly missed by his loving family: wife Marilyn Bates, daughter Joanne (Thomas Howald), son Gil (Christina Edmunds), step-daughters Heather (Scott) Suslyk, Laura Prinselaar (Scott Everall), Alison (Brandon) Tinney, and eight grandchildren. John is also survived by his sister Margaret Goymer (Freddie), sister-in-law Carole Noble and brother-in-law Keith Jackson in England. Predeceased by parents John and Annie, sister Frances and brother Darryl. John will also be forever missed by his four-legged friends, Fynn, Floss, and Elliott. As per John's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans. - John Lennon
